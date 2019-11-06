SUNBURY — More than 2,500 votes were cast across two counties as six candidates vied for four open seats on the Milton Area School District school board.
The winners of the races will be confirmed by the board of elections once the votes are certified.
Three candidates were on the ballot for two open seats representing the Milton Area School District’s Region 3, which spans both Northumberland and Union counties.
In Northumberland County, 883 votes were cast in the reace. Republican Andrew Frederick was listed as receiving 345 votes, or 39.07% of votes cast. As a Republican, Eric Moser was listed as receiving 90 votes, or 10.19% of votes cast. As a Democrat, Moser was listed as receiving 31 votes, or 3.51% of votes cast. He was also listed as receiving an additional 271 votes, or 30.69% of votes cast.
Tracy Bruno, a Democrat, received 142 votes, or 16.08% of votes cast.
Four write-in votes were cast.
The Union County Board of Elections listed 294 votes as being cast in the race. Moser received 131 votes as a Democrat, Frederick received 129 votes as a Republican and Bruno received 34 votes as a Democrat.
The Northumberland County Board of Elections also reported that 1,399 votes were cast in the race for two open seats representing Region 2 on the board.
Christine Rantz, a Republican who has served on the board for 16 years, was listed as receiving 423 votes, or 30.24% of the votes cast in the region. Lindsay Kessler appeared on the ballot as both a Republican and a Democrat. The Board of Elections listed Kessler as receiving 164 votes (11.72%) as Republican, 66 votes (4.72%) as a Democrat and 361 additional votes, representing 25.8% of the votes cast. Democrat J. Blue Moser was listed as receiving 377 votes, or 26.95% of votes cast. Eight write-in votes were cast, representing .57% of the votes cast.
Kenneth Snyder, a Republican, was unopposed on the ballot for a seat representing Region 1, which is in Northumberland County. He received 532 votes. Seventeen write-in votes were cast.
Candidates were unopposed on the ballot in the Warrior Run School District.
Incumbent Republican Tamara Hoffman appeared on the ballot as both a Democrat and a Republican for a four-year seat representing Region 1. Northumberland County listed Hoffman as receiving 165 votes as a Republican, 49 as a Democrat and 281 additional votes. Nine write-in votes were cast.
In the Union County portion of Region 1, Hoffman appeared on the ballot as a Republican, receiving 163 votes. Four write-in votes were cast.
A two-year seat representing Region 1 was also open, with no candidates on the ballot. Forty-seven write-in votes were cast in Northumberland County, while eight were cast in Union County.
Incumbent Republican Doug Whitmoyer was the lone candidate on the ballot for a seat representing Region 2, Northumberland County. He received 517 votes. Seven write-in votes were cast.
Linda Shupp, who cross-filed as a Democrat and a Republican, and Danelle Reinsburrow, who also cross-filed, were on the ballot for two open seats representing Warrior Run Region 3. Shupp is listed as receiving 131 Republican votes, 26 Democratic votes and 272 additional votes. Reinsburrow is listed as receiving 131 Republican votes, 26 Democratic votes and 211 other votes. Sixteen write-in votes were cast in the region.
Candidates for Milton Borough Council were also uncontested. No one was on the ballot for an open seat in Ward 1. Sixteen write-in votes were cast.
Jamie Walker, a Republican incumbent, was unopposed in Ward 2. He received 162 votes. Three write-in votes were cast.
In Ward 3, John Pfeil, a Democrat, was unopposed. He received 137 votes. Two write-in votes were cast.
Cindy Fawess, a Democratic incumbent, was unopposed in Ward 4. She received 76 votes. One write-in vote was cast.
Incumbent Charles Swartz was listed as both a Democratic and Republican candidate in Ward 5. He is listed as receiving 60 Republican votes, 27 Democratic votes and 182 votes not assigned to either party. Four write-in votes were cast.
All results are unofficial until certified by the board of Elections.
In Turbotville, Republican Robert Lynn and Democrat Steve Snyder were the only two candidates on the ballot for three open seats on council. Lynn received 87 votes and Snyder received 66. Thirty-six write-in votes were cast.
Republican incumbents Todd Moyer and Fred Merrill were the only candidates on the ballot for two open seats, both four-year terms, in Watsontown Ward 1. Moyer received 90 votes, while Merrill received 89. Nine write-in votes were cast.
Dennis Confer, a Republican, was the only candidate on the ballot for a two-year seat representing Ward 1 on council. He received 85 votes. Eleven write-in votes were cast.
Democratic incumbent Greg Miller and Republican Ralph O. Young Jr. were the only candidates on the ballot for two open seats for four-year terms in Watsontown Ward 2. Miller received 101 votes, while Young garnered 155 votes. Seven write-in votes were cast.
