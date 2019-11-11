LEWISBURG — Director Roberta Pickering cannot recall how many times she has explained that the Lewisburg Area High School fall play is neither a Disney-style musical nor an adaptation of a 1946 French film.
“Beauty and the Beast” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, then 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the auditorium at Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg. Admission at the door is $5 for adults and students, $3 for seniors and no charge for children under age 5.
While the story of Beauty, an attractive young female, and Beast is familiar, Pickering said their adaptation has some twists.
“We are looking at doing a Gothic French version,” Pickering said. “The ‘creatures’ are gargoyles. Beast has a mask which is a little Disney-esque, but our Beast is a little more frightening than the Disney version.”
French is spoken in parts of the show, as are some French songs.
“We are looking at doing sort of a more historic period costumes,” Pickering said, adding that of Joy Mertz would be assisting with costumes. “Circa 18th Century France; 1740 was when the story was first published.”
Pickering said the theme of the story, falling in love with a person’s soul or personality, goes deeper than the surface. She also noted that the production is family friendly and great for high schoolers who might want to see something more meaningful than the dancing spoons and teacups of the musical.
“It is a good lesson that we can take away from this show to our daily life, that we can’t judge a book by its cover,” Pickering said. “Everybody has something to offer, even the perhaps ‘ugliest’ person has the best soul. We can’t discount that.”
Magical characters include Alexander Friedberg (Beast), Laura Haefner (Old Woman), Kaitlyn Haefner (Iris), Katie Leister (Lilly), Olivia Beattie (Daisy) and Liam Cummings (Merchant).
Creatures, non-speaking roles, presented challenges for the young actors.
“They have to show their relationship to Beast, their relationship to one another just by their bodies and the physicality of acting,” Pickering said. “All of these creatures had to create a personality and a name.”
Thea Zimmerman Comas, a gargoyle, adopted “Frankenstein” as her name and persona from a reading assignment. A friend, also in the show, used the name “Victor” from the same Mary Shelly novel.
Comas is joined by Paige Kaszuba, Katie Allen, Grace Kinney, Julia Kaszuba, Natasha Sieczkiewicz, Grace Bruckhart Rachel Levine, Erica Haefener, Irene Krause and Kiera Breeding.
Talulah Rice (Gabrielle), Catie Jacobson (Georgine), Hanna Aboueid (Helene) and Kara O’Rourke (Henrietta) also appeare. Stage managers included Kaji Bieber, Kristen Kister and Avi Solomon.
Pickering said the help of Jessica Heid, a retired professional ballerina, has been of great value in choreographing a dance interlude. “A Kiss From a Rose,” by Seal, is used to give the creatures a chance to be creative and dance in a modern style. Likewise, Sarah Freidberg, assistant director, always provided help.
