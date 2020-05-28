BURLINGTON, Vermont — The University of Vermont's Department of Student Life presented Sarah Ladd, of Lewisburg with the 2020 Outstanding Achievement for a Sophomore Award, in recognition of her achievements, accomplishments and contributions to the UVM community as a leader and pioneer.
The Outstanding Achievement for a Sophomore Award is presented to a sophomore student who, through their achievements, have made a valuable contribution and lasting impact on the UVM campus and/or surrounding community. Demonstrating commitment, responsibility, and enthusiasm in their involvement this award winner is valued and respected by those with whom they work.
In presenting the award, Fonda Heenehan, graduate assistant for UVM Civic Engagement said "Sarah jumped into her sophomore year by signing up for the Adventure Ropes Course Facilitator Training course. As a facilitator, Sarah has shone as a capable, thoughtful, and fun leader. In addition to her leadership role at the ropes course, Sarah has been involved in leadership roles with Rallython, and helped raised more money this year than has every been raised before. She is also involved with Hillel, the Outdoor Experience Residential Learning Community. she's an undergraduate teaching assistant, and is an AdvoCat in UVM Admissions."
