LEWISBURG — Bucknell University announced there would be a test of its emergency notification systems will at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The campus-wide public address system will carry the message which will be heard on university grounds on both sides of Route 15. It may also be heard in residential areas around the campus.
Text messages, email and phone messages will also be sent to students, faculty and staff who have signed up.
