LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Community Garden plant sale ends at noon Thursday, May 28.
Plants can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/LCGplantsale2020 . Those ordering must live within a 5-mile radius of the garden, located at the intersection of Water and St. Anthony streets, Lewisburg. All orders will be delivered by n-contact methods by garden staff and volunteers.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the garden.
