SHAMOKIN — The star of the Netflix Docuseries “The Pharmacist” and Miss America will be the featured speakers at an event hosted through a partnership with several local non-profits and agencies on International Overdose Awareness Day, on Monday, Aug. 31.
Dan Schneider, "The Pharmacist," will be the featured evening speaker at an event hosted in keeping with social distancing guidelines at Claude Kehler Park in Shamokin. Joined by Schneider will by Miss America Camille Schrier.
Schrier is a Doctor of Pharmacy student and an advocate for prescription safety, and she is a certified naloxone trainer. She will be discussing her initiative, "Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics."
The festivities will begin with a tree planting and dedication at 3 p.m., followed by a naloxone distribution from 4 to 6 p.m. in Claude Kehler Park.
Immediately following the distribution, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., local people affected by substance use disorder will share their personal experiences as well as local resource information. Schneider and Schrier will end the evening with a keynote presentation.
The event intends to feature the upcoming Riding Over Addiction event, an East Coast bike ride being undertaken by Bryon Carey, co-founder of DJ Choices. DJ Choices is a non-profit organization that uses high-tech engagement as a means of sharing stories and educating teens about substance use disorder.
The goal for Riding Over Addiction includes Bryon bicycling over 5,000 miles in 2021, stopping to film stories of those affected by substance use disorder. Those stories will be use by DJ Choices to motivate students to make positive choices when faced with drug use.
Oasis Community Recovery Club will also share in the day’s festivities with sharing an update about their organization, located in Shamokin.
“These past few months have been hard for us all,” said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. “Especially during COVID, we know many people are struggling with feelings of isolation and this is particularly hard for people with substance use disorder. This event and awareness cannot come at a more important time. The prevention, treatment, and education programs in our community play such a crucial role in addressing substance use issues in our area.”
The Overdose Awareness Day events are being organized and hosted by The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, United in Recovery and Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.