TURBOTVILLE — With public schools across Pennsylvania closed through at least April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Warrior Run School District has outlined its plan for distance learning days (DLDs).
According to information posted by Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack on the district website, Warrior Run’s DLDs will begin Monday, with teachers providing assignments and resources for students through Google Classroom, Sapphire Class Pages, email or another platform already established by the classroom teacher.
“While our intent is to deliver as much of the content/activities virtually, paper packets will be provided as requested, particularly for families without internet access,” Hack wrote, in the release. “Information on distribution of paper packets will be provided directly to families once they are prepared.”
During the DLDs, he said teachers at all levels will be available during regular school hours to provide assistance, hold live sessions, and touch base with students and families. School counselors and psychologists will also be available.
“Special education teachers and other support teachers will also be working with students and families to coordinate regular times to provide support and assistance,” Hack said. “All other professional staff are developing plans to provide supports and interventions according to the needs of our students.”
According to the release, weekly attendance will be tracked during DLDs, with a student’s attendance to be based on completion of assigned work and participation in class discussion sessions.
“In light of the current circumstances, we are prepared to offer flexibility with attendance and expectations, however, our hope is that our community and families will work with us to also ensure that all students are completing work and engaging with their teachers on a regular basis,” Hack said.
The school calendar, make-up days and graduation are still being discussed based on the guidance the district is receiving from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“As the decisions are made, they will be communicated with our entire school community,” Hack said.
“This is new to everyone, including our faculty and staff who are eager to reconnect with our students,” he continued. “We recognize that the first week of implementation may be challenging, however, we ask for your patience and understanding.”
