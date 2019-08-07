LEWISBURG — Spirits remained upbeat in the midst of intermittent showers on National Night Out (NNO) in Lewisburg.
The event, held in many venues nationwide, showcases law enforcement, emergency responders and community agencies. The outreach allows young people a chance to see police and firefighters in the more personal surroundings of St. Mary Street Park.
NNO locally served as a forum for agencies with a stake in public health to get their message out. They included the nearby CSIU LPN Career Center, which set up a display to caution families that children may confuse medication with candy and ingest it accordingly. It contained posters made by students which illustrated the dilemma.
“It shows you how everything looks, (including) vitamins, medicines and tic-tacs,” said Aisley Pomona, a student from Danville. “There are lollipops, one is candy and one is a cough drop.”
Pomona said she had one semester left before graduation. LPN licensing would come with passing an NCLEX exam.
The night included flyovers and landings by an Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter, music, food and displays by community organizations. It was established to promote Neighborhood Watch and is traditionally held on the first Tuesday in August. The date was picked because it is generally a week when families have returned from vacations but school has not started yet.
NNO in Lewisburg concluded with fireworks.
All about community
WATSONTOWN — As he sat high atop Sampson, in front of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department headquarters, Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite encouraged those who were enjoying a night out to take a step closer and pet his horse.
Sampson — who represents the department at community events — was just one of many attractions at Watsontown’s annual National Night Out event, held Tuesday and coordinated by the Watsontown Police Department and Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
In addition to the opportunity to meet local police and firefighters, the event featured vendors offering activities and information from Watsontown area businesses and community organizations.
Lt. Rick Faux, of the Watsontown Police Department, worked with Veronica Irvine, of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, to organize the event. Both said the night out attracts more vendors and attendees each year.
While there were some showers in the area, the sun was partially shining over the fire department headquarters Tuesday evening. Irvine said being able to accommodate vendors both inside and out of the building is a plus.
“Because we are partially inside, we can function whatever the weather,” she said. “We are a small community and people from outside (of Watsontown) are coming here.”
Irvine described the event as being “friendly” with a lot of “camaraderie.”
“This is showcasing our police department in a (positive) light,” she said. “They are greeting the community.”
Irvine also noted that it’s important for Watsontown to feature its police and fire departments at the event.
“We’re all on the same team, to protect and serve,” she said. “All of the firefighters here, they are volunteers. They believe in community.”
Faux said the community’s support of National Night Out is a reflection of the way in which responders are regarded in the community.
“It speaks in a very positive way of the community’s support of emergency responders,” Faux said.
By the same token, he said the event also reflects how important it is for the responders to serve their community.
He also noted that the Watsontown Police Department wasn’t the only law enforcement agency in attendance. Other participants included the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office and juvenile probation.
“The fact that this is National Night Out, a lot of agencies are participating across the country,” Faux said.
Initial planning for the 2020 edition of Watsontown’s National Night Out will begin today, with a recap of how this year’s edition went. Planning for the next night out will begin full force in the spring.
“May is when, for us, we’ll start to plan, make lists (for the 2020 event),” Faux said.
Both he and Irvine offered thanks to all of the vendors and attendees who turned out on Tuesday evening.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out,” Irvine said. “When you see the young Boy Scouts here, they are influenced by the firefighters, by the police they meet.”
