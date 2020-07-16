LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners Stacy Richards and Jeff Reber asked this week that county department heads be called to discuss budget matters for the 2021 fiscal year.
Richards and Reber, both in their first years as commissioners, wanted to look into budgetary matters to better understand them. It was noted at a work session that it did not matter if the department budgets were “controversial” or not.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, concurred and asked Jeffrey McClintock, finance director, to explain to department heads that they should be ready to discuss their budgets and interact with commissioners.
McClintock estimated that 27 meetings would be scheduled in October. Boop noted some of the meetings could be done on Tuesday afternoons if there is no regular commissioner’s meeting. McClintock noted the regular schedule includes final adoption on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Commissioners deferred a decision about holding an annual picnic for employee recognition. Commissioner Stacy Richards suggested tabling the decision and said holding such an event during a pandemic would put people at risk. She noted distancing and food distribution could be problematic.
Commissioner Jeff Reber noted 27 employees would be recognized, some with as many as 40 years with Union County. He speculated it could be done safely toward the end of the month and offered use of his grill if the size of the gathering could remain small.
