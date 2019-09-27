Two weeks ago, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that in 2020 its road course will host a weekend of MotoAmerica motorcycle racing, Aug. 21-23.
This will become the seventh major weekend of racing the track will host in 2020, including the IndyCar grand prix on the track’s road course, Indy 500 qualifying, the Indy 500, NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 and a vintage racing weekend. In addition, the track will host its first Intercontinental GT Challenge Series eight-hour endurance race on Oct. 4, 2020.
Although the famed race track initially hosted a motorcycle race and a handful of shorter IndyCar races on its oval, for decades the speedway hosted just the Indy 500. In fact, when it was announced NASCAR would host its first race at the track in 1994, many questioned why the track would host a race other than “the 500.”
I always questioned why the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted just one race per year. Although the Hulman-George family which owns the track makes a ton of money off of the race, I knew it would be a wise business decision to open the track to other series.
In its early years, the Brickyard 400 was a rousing success, drawing more spectators than any other track on the NASCAR circuit. Unfortunately, the speedway is now a “ghost town” when NASCAR races there, with the track’s Indy Lights race held on the Friday before the Indy 500 now drawing a larger crowd than the 400.
In 2000, the track debuted a new infield road course and hosted its first Formula 1 race. While the crowd to attend the track’s F1 race drew far fewer fans than the Indy 500 and Brickyard 400, the race was still a success the first few years it was held.
Eventually, U.S. fans grew tired of the shenanigans pulled by F1 teams. In 2005, only six cars started the race. As a result, attendance dipped significantly and the series didn’t return to the track after the 2007 season.
Another world-class racing series — MotoGP — took over and staged motorcycle races on the track’s road course from 2008 through 2015.
With the continued dip in attendance for the speedway’s annual NASCAR race — and NASCAR continuing to shaft the track by changing the race date from year to year — it will not surprise me if the Brickyard 400 drops off the schedule following the 2020 season.
In anticipation of losing a NASCAR race weekend, it is a really smart business decision for the track to be investing in so many different series. I expect the October 2020 endurance race will be a big success and will draw a lot of interest from across the globe.
While there are other tracks that stay relevant by hosting multiple events for various racing series, other speedways need to follow that same business model. The track which immediately comes to mind is Pocono Raceway.
Over the past several years, the track has hosted three major racing weekends each year, with two NASCAR weekends and one IndyCar weekend.
It’s been well documented in this space that in 2020, Pocono will host just one NASCAR weekend. While the track is expecting a big crowd for its NASCAR Saturday-Sunday doubleheader, I’m certain the track’s revenue stream will take a big hit next year.
Pocono Raceway has made it clear that it would like to add additional racing weekends to its schedule. Now, the facility must stop poking around and connect with other divisions. After all, it wouldn’t surprise me if NASCAR one day looks at pulling the plug on the sole remaining racing weekend it contests at the track.
Poconos’ biggest hurdle in attracting additional series may be the fact that its infield road course is in need of major upgrades. However, an investment by the track could help it to attract additional series and remain a viable facility for decades to come.
As I wrote before, I’ll be interested to see what — if any — divisions the track adds to its schedule. I believe Rallycross competition would be a great fit, along with Trans-Am cars and Robby Gordon’s stadium supertruck series. However, each division would require use of an upgraded infield road course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.