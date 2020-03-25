TURBOTVILLE — Maranatha Christian School recently recognized honor roll students following the third quarter.
“A” Honor Roll students must have no grade lower than 93 percent in all major subjects while “B” Honor Roll students must have no grade lower than 85 percent in all major subjects.
A Honor Roll
Deanna Schmidt
Regan Burkholder
Chloe Reiff
Ashlyn Snyder
Darren Zimmerman
Brooke Burkholder
Micah Groff
Jaren Sensenig
Shakira Weaver
Alaina Groff
B Honor Roll
Landis Burkholder
Grant Martin
Alana Moyer
Jeriah Seibel
Makayla Weaver
Anisha Schmidt
Kaden Seibel
Janae Sensenig
Jarell Sensenig
Jessenia Croutch
Isaac Horst
Jared Miller
