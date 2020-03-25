TURBOTVILLE — Maranatha Christian School recently recognized honor roll students following the third quarter.

“A” Honor Roll students must have no grade lower than 93 percent in all major subjects while “B” Honor Roll students must have no grade lower than 85 percent in all major subjects.

A Honor Roll

Deanna Schmidt

Regan Burkholder

Chloe Reiff

Ashlyn Snyder

Darren Zimmerman

Brooke Burkholder

Micah Groff

Jaren Sensenig

Shakira Weaver

Alaina Groff

B Honor Roll

Landis Burkholder

Grant Martin

Alana Moyer

Jeriah Seibel

Makayla Weaver

Anisha Schmidt

Kaden Seibel

Janae Sensenig

Jarell Sensenig

Jessenia Croutch

Isaac Horst

Jared Miller

