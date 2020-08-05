WILLIAMSPORT — The mikeroweWORKS Foundation recognized the potential of nine Pennsylvania College of Technology students to shrink the skills gap by awarding them Work Ethic Scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
The foundation, created by skilled-labor advocate Mike Rowe, distributes the scholarships annually to students who “embrace personal responsibility, delayed gratification, a positive attitude and a strong work ethic” in preparing for a career in the skilled trades. Over $1 million was distributed to 223 recipients nationwide. Nearly 1,000 students applied for the scholarships.
Rowe’s experience as host on the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” series inspired him to create the foundation in 2008. The show – which aired from 2005 to 2013 and enjoyed a four-episode revival this summer – paired Rowe with skilled workers to highlight the value and potential of careers in the skilled trades.
“The skills gap is real. In manufacturing alone, studies show that there will be more than 4 million jobs to fill through 2028,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies at Penn College. “We are proud to prepare tomorrow makers in these essential occupations, and we are pleased that a number of our students were rewarded by the mikeroweWORKS Foundation for their career aspirations.”
Penn College had more scholarship recipients than any other Pennsylvania school.
Students representing a half-dozen majors within the School of Engineering Technologies at Penn College received the Work Ethic Scholarships.
The students are:
• Heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology: Jonah M. Hartman, Jersey Shore, William R. Hugar, Hughesville, and Luke M. Preso, Chambersburg.
• Welding and fabrication engineering technology: Taylor J. Elliott, State College, and Steve J. Kougoures Jr., Chester, Md.
• Welding technology: Carissa J. Shirk, Lancaster; diesel technology: James A. Brubaker, Sinking Spring.
• Building construction technology: Sabatino D. Cerroni, Ridgway.
• Heavy construction equipment technology (operator emphasis): Christian J. D’Angelo, Bethlehem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.