TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board could vote at its Oct. 28 meeting on whether to construct a two- or three-story elementary school building.
During Monday’s board meeting, Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, presented preliminary schematic designs for a potential new elementary school building to be built at the middle school/high school complex in Lewis Township.
Bell is estimating a two-story building could cost between $34 and $37.7 million to construct. A three-story building could cost between $33.6 and $37 million.
The board vacated the former Watsontown Elementary School building at the end of the 2015-2016 school year. Since that time, students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School. Fourth grade students have been attending classes at the middle school.
Under Bell’s preliminary schematic designs, the new elementary school could accommodate students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
If the board moves forward with a three-story building, Bell said all kindergarten classrooms would be on the first floor, along with special education, a gym and cafeteria.
The second floor would have space for art and STEM classes, along with first-, second- and third-grade classrooms. The third floor would have 15 classrooms, for students in grades four through six.
If the board opts to construct a two-story building, Bell said classrooms for students in kindergarten through second grade would be on the first floor. The floor would also contain special education classrooms, a gym and cafeteria.
The second floor of the building would have classrooms for students in grades four through six, as well as learning support rooms and an art room.
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said over the next several years the board will have to determine the grade configurations of each of its buildings and how space in all areas of the district will be utilized.
Bell noted during the meeting that he was authorized by the board in July to create the preliminary schematic designs for construction of a new elementary building.
Hack said the board committee session to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, will be dedicated to discussing the preliminary schematic designs. The board could vote at its Oct. 28 meeting to approve one of the designs.
Once the design is approved, Bell said he can begin working on the final schematic design. Construction of the new building could occur between March 2021 and July 2022.
Hack said both the two-and three-story proposals are viable options.
Michael Freeborn, Warrior Run Education Association president, said staff who were aware of the building proposals were “interested in the two-story building.” He said some had expressed concerns about the number of steps students would have to traverse in a three-story building.
Bell noted during his presentation that construction costs have risen since the district started talking about building a new elementary school in 2015. At that time, he said construction costs were $195 per square foot. By the 2019-2020 school year, he’s estimating they will be $256 per square foot.
Bell also said the cost of site work will increase from the $4 million he initially proposed to the district. He said the increase could range between $855,000 and $2.55 million. He listed the need to construct new baseball and softball fields to accommodate the location of the new school as factors contributing to the increased site-work costs.
It was also noted during the presentation that additional earthwork would need to be completed to accommodate a two-story building, as opposed to a three-story building.
In January, the board approved a parameters resolution with PFM Financial to borrow $9.995 million toward what at that time was described as a $29.5 million elementary building construction project.
In December, PFM Managing Director Jamie Doyle told the board the money would be paid back over a 23-year period with $6 million in interest to be paid.
It was also noted at that time that in 2017 the board approved borrowing $9.9 million for the project, with that money to be paid back over a 24-year period, with $4 million in interest to be paid.
Also during the meeting, the board heard from middle school students Elle Bowers and Kelsey Hoffman, who spoke about the school’s new store.
The store was recently named The Defender Depot and offers apparel and other items for students and the community to purchase.
The next opportunity for the community to purchase products online will occur between Oct. 14 and Nov. 11. The site will be accessible through the school district’s website, wrsd.org.
In other business, the board approved:
• The retirement of Lois Barrows, middle school head cook, effective Friday.
• The following resignations: Celestial Klinger, elementary paraprofessional; and Jessica Chappell, elementary autism support paraprofessional.
• Hiring: Alexa Longacre, social-emotional learning specialist, $48,898; Michael Geiger, full-time high school custodian, $10.10 per hour; and Dawn Clouser, K-1 learning support paraprofessional, $10 per hour.
• The AP Government and AP History classes to visit New York City Nov. 24.
• Purchasing new band uniforms for $29,897.24, with the district to cover $14,948.62 of the cost.
• Purchasing 20 Meraki surveillance cameras, at a cost of $18,726.88.
Oakley Landis, a second grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Board member Mark Burrows was absent from the meeting. The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
