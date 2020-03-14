WILLIAMSPORT -The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, hosted Raise the Region earlier this week to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties support local nonprofit organizations' fundraising.
It was reported that $1,429,572 was donated to 284 nonprofit organizations. The 30-hour online fundraiser had thousands of donors make 9,413 gifts, FCFP officials reported. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received $10.2 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
“On the day that the stock market experienced its most substantial single day drop since 1987, people across North-Central Pennsylvania demonstrated their commitment to community. Even as events were cancelling across the country and widespread reports of supply shortages bombarded newsfeeds, the donations kept coming”, said Jennifer D. Wilson, president/CEO. “This program’s success must be attributed to the leadership of its sponsors, the diligent work of area nonprofits and the spirit of generosity across the region.”
In addition to the online public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from over $265,000 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors. Aubrey Alexander said, "We are very fortunate to live in such a philanthropic area with deep community support. Yes, our donation will help many, but the real hard work is performed daily by all these nonprofits and FCFP. My hat is off to them for all their extraordinary efforts, good job!”
Monetary prizes and incentives were sponsored by Autotrader, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC and Weis Markets were awarded throughout the day to 75 participating nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits were divided into two categories based on their annual operating budget allowing more organizations to receive prizes.
The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Grand Prize awards $5,000 to the top small and large nonprofit with the most unique donors throughout the 30-hour period: small nonprofit – Mastiffs to Mutts; large nonprofit - Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble. The second prize winners each receive $2,000: small nonprofit - Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance; large nonprofit –Lycoming County SPCA. $1,000 is awarded to each of the third prize winners: small nonprofit – Bellabons Pet Recovery Services; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School.
Additional prize winners include:
FCFP Kickoff Event Prize- $1,000 awarded to the two organizations selected by 2 random attendees at the kickoff event on March 11: Suncom Industries; ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund
Larson Design Group Participation Prize- 2 organizations randomly selected during the kickoff celebration receive $1,000: Susquehanna Health Foundation, Williamsport Riding Club
UPMC’s 50/50 Challenge- $1,000 awarded to the first organization with 50 gifts of $50 or more from 50 unique donors: small nonprofit – Mastiffs to Mutts; large nonprofit - Northumberland Christian School
Weis Market’s Fast Start Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization receiving the most money between 6– 7 p.m. on March 11: small nonprofit – Road Radio; large nonprofit - Northumberland Christian School
UPMC’s Prime Time Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that raised the most money between 8–10 pm on March 11: small nonprofit – Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library; large nonprofit – Middlecreek Area Community Center
Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing Skillful Gifting Prize - $1,000 to the nonprofit that raised the most $100 gifts between 10 p.m. to midnight on March 11: small nonprofit – Leadership Susquehanna Valley; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School
Toyota’s Sleepwalker Prize - $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most money raised between midnight and 5 p.m. on March 12: small nonprofit – Mastiffs to Mutts; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School
UPMC’s Rise & Shine Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most money between 6 - 9 a.m. on March 12: small nonprofit – Billtown Blue Association, Inc.; large nonprofit – Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
Subaru’s Mid-Day Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most $50 gifts between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 12: small nonprofit – Leadership Susquehanna Valley; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School
Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing’s Afternoon Drive Prize - $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most unique donors between 2 – 4 p.m.: small nonprofit – LAPS, Lycoming Animal Protection Society; large nonprofit – Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble
Toyota’s Largest Gift Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the largest gift from 6-7 p.m. on March 12: small nonprofit – Billtown Blues Association, Inc.; large nonprofit – Lycoming County United Way
Minute Match, presented by Autotrader, FCFP, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota, UPMC, and Weis Markets. At 7:16 p.m. on March 12 gifts of $100 were matched dollar for dollar for one minute or until the total match funds of $13,000 was allocated. Forty-four nonprofits benefited from this prize.
Larson Design Group Powerful Communities Prize- every participating nonprofit that had at least five donors by 12:00 pm was eligible. A total of 4 nonprofit organizations were randomly selected throughout the day to receive an additional $1,000: Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, Catawissa Military Band, Public Library for Union County, Lycoming Valley PTO UPMC’s 100 Reasons to Give Prize – on March 12 from 8 p.m. to midnight, every gift of $100 was entered in a random drawing to award the recipient nonprofit an additional $1,000 prize: Hope Enterprise
Subaru’s White Flag Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization which raised the most money between 8 - 10 p.m. on March 12: small nonprofit – Meadowview Christian Academy; large nonprofit – Uptown Music Collective
UPMC’s Checkered Flag Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that received the most between 10:00 pm – 11:59 p.m. on March 12: small nonprofit – Mastiffs to Mutts; large nonprofit - Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council
UPMC Susquehanna New Participant Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization participating in Raise the Region for the first time with the most unique donors during the 30-hour period: Cats in Bloom
Subaru’s County Prize - one organization randomly selected from each county to receive $1,000: Columbia County- PA PETS – Prevent Excess Through Sterilization; Lycoming County – Muncy Community Action Program: Summer Recreation; Montour County – Friendship Fire Company; Northumberland County – Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates; Snyder County – Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Engagement Fund.; Union County – Lewisburg Children's Museum.
Larson Design Group’s Growth Prize - $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that had the largest percentage of growth in total online dollars raised through Raise the Region compared to the prior year: small nonprofit – Mastiffs to Mutts; large nonprofit – Lycoming County United Way
Autotrader’s Patriotic Prize - $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that received the most gifts from donors representing the most U.S. states: small nonprofit – Mastiffs to Mutts; large nonprofit – Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Inc.
PA Skill by Miele Manufacturing Go Getter Prize: $1,000 awarded to the organization with a peer to peer fundraiser raising the most money: small nonprofit – Magical Memories; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School
PA Skill by Miele Manufacturing’s Best Design Prize: $500 awarded to the nonprofit with the best profile page: small nonprofit – Your Loving Choices; large nonprofit – Community Theatre League
Weis Market’s Lucky Ticket Prizes: $500 prize awarded to nonprofits determined by a random drawing: The Salvation Army of Milton, Lycoming County Veterans Transition Center, Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center, Williamsport Christian School
Autotrader’s Top Value Prize: $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit who raised the most money, but was not a winner of the unique donor top 3 prizes: small nonprofit - Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project; large nonprofit - Middlecreek Area Community Center
FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving®.
For more information on the programs and services offered by FCFP, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.
