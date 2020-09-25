SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s biology major has been named among the Top 50 in the United States by Learn.org.
Susquehanna was highlighted for its facilities and state-of-the art science equipment available to its students, as well as the university’s ideal location along the Susquehanna River.
Susquehanna’s Freshwater Research Institute is located within Center for Environmental Education and Research. At the FRI, students, research staff and faculty work to monitor, restore and protect the ecological health of Pennsylvania's waters.
The CEER is an 87-acre tract of land adjacent to campus that serves as a convenient field station. In addition to the FRI, the center is home to walking and biking trails, the campus garden, beehives, a solar array, a research greenhouse and research plots.
“We are honored that Learn.org has recognized the exemplary ways in which we prepare our graduates for the workforce or graduate school,” said Tammy Tobin, professor and chair of the Department of Biology at Susquehanna. “Hands-on research is a hallmark of our program and helps students identify their passion. Our graduates go on to varied careers in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, government, medicine, education and more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.