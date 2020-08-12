No one injured in 3-vehicle crash

MILTON — Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said no one was injured in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, along Broadway Road, at its intersection with Stamm Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Timothy Catherman, 48, of Danville, was traveling east on Broadway Road when troopers said it struck the rear side of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Hufnagle, 46, of Lewisburg, as the Silverado slowed to make a left-hand turn.
Troopers said the Silverado was propelled into the westbound lane, striking the side panel of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Gabrielle Desanto, 21, of Bloomsburg.
Catherman was not belted and charged with careless driving, troopers said. Hufnagle and Desanto were both belted. No injuries were reported.
Firefighers from Turbot Township, ambulances from Milton and the Warrior Run area, Milton fire police and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene.
Broadway Road was temporarily closed as responders worked at the crash scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.