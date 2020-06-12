LEWISBURG — The $36 million dollar budget adopted Thursday night by the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) attracted online citizen comment before it was passed.
Matt Schumacher, East Buffalo Township (EBT) resident, asked whether a due date without penalty would be extended for school taxes. Municipalities and counties have taken similar steps which would allow property owners time to gather funds.
Schumacher, also an EBT supervisor, asked whether savings were realized during the time schools were closed to students.
“I guess I’d like an analysis without the athletics, without the busing, without the utilities,” he said. “I know you use some utilities of course, but the power had to be much lower (and) the sewer and the water.”
Schumacher said the third marking period of the school year was basically negated. He found it perplexing that there has been no talk of savings from the current year.
“There’s got to be some sort of savings in there,” he said. “If someone tells me there is not a savings, then what is the point of school?”
John Fairchild, director of administrative services, replied that there could be some savings of utility costs, but it could not be confirmed until after the school fiscal year ends on June 30.
Fairchild added that Act 13 of 2020, passed at the outset of the pandemic, mandated that personnel, including bus companies, continue to be paid. He said it was done so that small bus companies would not lose drivers for the upcoming year.
Tina Prowant, EBT resident, attended the online meeting and asked how many children were fed by the district since March. Fairchild indicated 30,000 meals, 500 to 600 meals per day, were served during the shutdown. Prowant also asked if there were rebates possible similar to what EBT has offered taxpayers.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, replied that the board has taken steps to keep the budget under control.
“I think every single meeting since March we have all stated our great concern,” he said. “We have definitely revised some of our thinking on hiring. We’ve had to prioritize what we can do without right now.”
Property taxes stayed at 17.71 mills in the 2020-21 plan adopted without a dissenting vote.
“I am very happy with the zero-percent increase,” Fetzer commented. “I think all of the community would probably agree with that as well.”
Fairchild said afterward that uncertainty was the only certain thing in the projected spending plan. The district was waiting for further direction from Harrisburg and they have done their best to anticipate what could happen.
Reopening the budget would only be done under the rarest of circumstances, Fairchild said. Such a scenario could include something happening to state funding. But Fairchild did not anticipate that happening.
