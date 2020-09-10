DANVILLE — With a new school year unlike any other, Geisinger launched an online resource center to continue providing educators, parents and students with the information they need as classrooms reopen.
This new resource center, available online at go.geisinger.org/EducationResources, includes the latest information on COVID-19 and guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, frequently asked questions, downloadable fliers and infographics, and town hall presentations for K-12 schools and universities.
“This academic year presents administrators, educators, parents and students with many new challenges, but they are not in this alone,” said Allison Hess, vice president of health at the Geisinger Steele Institute for Health Innovation. “Geisinger has been working closely with the schools and universities in our communities to make sure they had the resources and guidance they need as they developed their back-to-school plans and started their school year.”
Geisinger also has a resource center with information and guidelines geared toward business owners at go.geisinger.com/BusinessResources. This online toolkit includes frequently asked questions, best practices, guidance for screening employees, and signage kits promoting handwashing and social distancing at the workplace.
For more information about the resources being offered by Geisinger, call 855-279-1623. For general questions and information about COVID-19, visit geisinger.org/coronavirus.
