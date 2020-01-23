MILTON — It’s not long after the sports department closes up shop late at night, or early in the morning, that the editorial department steps in and starts the process of bringing you your daily newspaper at The Standard-Journal. It’s a process that’s changed quite a bit over 130 years, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the dedication of staff over many decades to bringing residents of the Central Susquehanna Valley the best in local news and sports.
The action begins in the early morning hours each weekday as the editorial staff arrives to begin crafting and compiling the daily edition, which is finalized and sent off for printing before many of its subscribers even stir for work in the morning.
Editor Chris Brady and composing’s Jamie Hendricks ensure the final touches are in place prior to the electronic transfer of pages each morning.
Printing, which is handled in Towanda for The Standard-Journal and its 11 sister publications — including The (Shamokin) News-Item — is completed for delivery to Milton, and distribution to subscribers and racks throughout the counties the newspaper circulates.
Much has changed in a short amount of time for today’s newspaper employees.
“It’s all put together on pages (on the computer) now,” said Hendricks, a 15-year veteran of the composing department and 19-year employee at The Standard-Journal. “In different ways, it’s a lot easier. You’re not sorting through drawers looking for ads, you’re not cutting, pasting.”
Additional staffers, including advertising representatives and editorial staff, filter in throughout the early morning and work begins on another day’s newspaper. It’s not uncommon for departments to have daily meetings before diving headlong into the news — or other work — of the day.
“There’s daily communication with editorial staff,” said Brady, in his 19th year with the newspaper. “Daily meetings with the newsroom staff includes discussion of the day’s news, as well as events taking place the rest of the week and even beyond. There’s also daily communication with sports, even though they work predominantly at night. A lot of preparation goes into ensuring we have all our bases covered and we’re providing readership with the best possible product we can deliver each and every day.”
Staff Writers Matt Farrand and Kevin Mertz compile stories daily. The focus is always on local content — local people and local news. The Standard-Journal remains the lone local newspaper that goes to great lengths to cover nearly every local school board and municipal meeting. Brady, who got his start in the newsroom, still covers meetings on occasions and contributes weekly features on veterans.
Submitted news, obituaries and breaking news comes in throughout the day and night, and is closely monitored by staffers to ensure readers have the best coverage of local news through The Standard-Journal. Plans are in place for emergencies and news the community wants in a timely fashion. That aspect of the news often bleeds into social media and the newspaper’s website.
Advertising staff typically meets weekly, then spends the rest of the week meeting with local businesses and organizations. Phone calls, in-person visits and larger group meetings are typical for advertising staffers. They compile artwork and editorial content for advertisements that appear in the newspaper, then work with Hendricks and Shay Smith to craft the final advertisements you see daily in The Standard-Journal.
“Things are more streamlined in the process we use to produce the newspaper each day,” said Tricia Dreese, advertising representative. “We’re now known as a multimedia company — print and online. When I first started (10 years ago) we focused on print. It’s a benefit to the advertisers with an online presence, and print product.”
Jim Guinn-Bailey, a 24-year veteran of the advertising department, stressed the local angle of work at The Standard-Journal.
“We’ve always covered the local news and sports better than anyone in the area, in my opinion,” said Guinn-Bailey. “ Younger people taking over local businesses are gravitating to social media, but still see the value in supporting the local community.”
Joanne Delmonico and Laura Michalak each handle front office duties and customer service. Delmonico, who came to The Standard-Journal three years ago from a newspaper that faltered east of here, handles calls, subscriptions, classifieds and much more each day. Michalak also has a hand in some of the social media and routinely works with the advertising department on various projects. Both are assisted by Adam Slother, who lends his talents to nearly every department in the building.
Karen Hendricks, a 32-year veteran at the newspaper, is bookkeeper and oversees — along with daughter Jamie and husband Larry — production of the popular Standard-Journal outdoor publication Valley Outdoors. They also organize the annual, and wildly popular, Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo which will be held Feb. 15-16 at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
“The modern computers are the biggest difference,” Karen said of her daily work at the newspaper.
Josh Schreckengost and Brian Holtzapple man the sports department, which covers local scholastic events throughout their respective seasons, youth sports and even some local collegiate sporting events. Their work is largely local, but it’s not uncommon for them to have to travel to postseason games out of the area in order to provide local readers with photographs and commentary from games.
Sports Writers Josh Schreckengost and Brian Holtzapple are in the building late into the night most nights, and even into early morning hours at times.
One the day’s paper is “put to bed,” as it’s often noted in newspaper circles, it’s time to begin work on the next day’s edition.
