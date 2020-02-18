ALLENWOOD – “A JOURNEY BACK IN TIME” is the theme for the upcoming show hosted by the 150-member Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild.
Barb Shamburg, of Allenwood, and Mary Kaufman, of Turbotville, are a part of the bi-annual show hosted by the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild (SVQG) to be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Warrior Run Area Social Hall, Allenwood.
In addition to volunteering and participating with activities of SVQG, Shamburg, a quilter of eight years said, “I donate one of my works to an annual fundraiser for the Ashburn Farm which rescues neglected farm animals nursing them back to live before listing for adoption.”
Shamburg is the show’s co-chair along with Gail Kocher, of Hughesville.
Debuting this year will be new hanging frames made by John Kaufman, of Turbotville, at the home of him and wife Mary. John works in the geo-thermo industry and his inventive idea to use PVC pipe instead of wood make the frames lighter and more collapsible.
Two sections of the show will feature quilts designed to represent the theme. Among the criteria in the challenge department will be an item noting time, a piece of metal, and a pathway. Names given to a few of these works include “Pleasure Time,” “Harvest Time,” and “Winding Down.” Two members seized the opportunity to note a national 100-year observance with quilts named “Women’s Right to Vote,” and “Suffrage Century Mark.” Established in 1983, projects by the guild’s charter members will also be highlighted.
Visitors may avail themselves to vendors, a food section, raffle quilt and door prizes. There is a nominal admission fee.
