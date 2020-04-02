LAURELTON — A recent partnership has begun helping seniors who are sheltering during newly imposed stay-at-home restrictions.
The West End Fire Company and the Get-n-Go in Laurelton teamwork began this week to deliver provisions to homes of seniors.
Jeff Norton, West End Fire Company secretary said sheltering seniors may call the Get-n-Go and place an order of the things they need. A credit card number will be taken when the order is filled.
Volunteers will then deliver the order to the person’s home. Fire company members will not handle money, nor will they enter the residence.
Norton said the effort came about to make a difficult time better. The topic first arose at a monthly meeting.
“Somebody made mention of it that we had in a social distance-type setting,” he said. “The president and myself and a couple of other people put it together with our local market.”
Fliers to Hartley Township residents have been distributed with information. An image of the flier has also been posted on Facebook.
“We’re just trying to take care of our neighbors,” Norton said.
Norton said one order has been filled to date. The local aging agency also arranged help for a client.
Calling the Get-n-Go at 570-922-1709 was the first step. The West End Fire Company may be reached at 570-922-1171.
