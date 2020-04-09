WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and Small Business Administration officials updated business leaders on the federal COVID-19 response.
The Thursday conference call, held remotely, opened with statements and followed with questions.
Keller noted that Vice President Mike Pence now headed the federal Coronavirus Task Force. He cited the expertise of the physicians and health experts and said they were committed to reopen the country provided it is done in a safe manner.
Congress was working in a bipartisan manner, Keller said, to get relief going.
He cited the three phases of relief including billions of dollars for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute of Health and state health departments. Small business relief followed and included paid leave and Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) reimbursement followed. The third phase included assistance to business and individuals affected by COVID-19.
The next few months would be crucial for small business.
"Small businesses have to make the best business decisions they can on how this applies to them to currently so that they can stay open," Keller said. "Congress worked to help provide tools for you to maintain open and keep employees."
Policies included the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of loans originated by local lenders. Keller said using local lenders would cut down on contacting the SBA bureaucracy. He also CARE Act provisions which extended unemployment benefits and eligibility.
Michael T. Kaine, deputy director for the Eastern Pennsylvania District office of the SBA and Steve Dixel, district director, took quesitons.
Among them were questions about how many applications there have been for SBA loans and how many have been approved.
Dixel noted the high volume of applications and that the Treasury Department would be releasing information shortly. The SBA was committed to being visible and part of the solution.
Kaine stressed that capital was being made available through lending partners.
"Over the last week, the amount of institutions the SBA has either never worked with or hasn't worked with in a long time coming to us now looking to participate in this program is unlike anything I have ever seen in my nearly 13 years with the agency," Kaine said. "We are working, especially locally in eastern Pennsylvania, to greatly expand the amount of institutions this program is gong to be accessible through."
The challenge, Kaine said, included what forms were needed and getting the lenders to interface their IT systems with the SBA information system. Ramping up, he added, would include additional options for small business borrowers.
Kaine said new questions were being fielded from business which required referral to higher-ups in the SBA.
"We've never seen anything like this before," Kaine said. "Our organization is working to quickly adapt to the changing circumstances."
He added that the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program was also still available directly from the SBA. It contained a grant program and a loan program offering up to $2 million over 30 years. Information was available at www.sba.gov.
Whether individuals who sit on the board of banks may apply for PPP loans through those banks was asked. Kaine said it was possible, but consulting with other levels of the SBA would be needed. Dixel advised individual board members consult with their banks regarding ethics.
The spouse of a sole proprietor from Mifflinburg asked whether relief from mortgage expenses applied strictly to separate businesses or would it include in-home businesses. Kaine said if the base of operations was the home, the business owner could apply, provided income derived from the business was considered and payroll were considered.
Payments to vendors were a concern for many businesses. Some of which, such as coffee shops, were sustaining severe drops in revenue. Others had stock which could not be sold in view of COVID-related consequences such as school closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.