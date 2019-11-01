BERWICK — Susquehanna Nuclear LLC announced recently that 15 employees recently received their reactor operator or senior reactor operator licenses, after successfully completing Susquehanna Steam Electric Station’s licensed operator training program, and passing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s licensing examination with a 100% pass rate.
This achievement is the culmination of a comprehensive process that includes a 24-month-long station training program, in-house and Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) testing, and physical and mental fitness certifications.
Licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), senior reactor operators are responsible for ensuring the health and safety of the public. Senior Reactor Operators supervise reactor operators under normal and emergency conditions ensuring the nuclear power plants are operated and maintained in a safe condition in accordance with approved procedures, technical specifications and NRC regulations. Reactor operators monitor and operate equipment from the control room safely and direct nuclear equipment operators (non-licensed operators) to operate plant equipment outside the control room.
Licensed operators attend continuous training classes throughout their careers in order to maintain their license, spending one in every six weeks in training. They must also have years of prior related experience before they are eligible to be licensed. The operator licenses are only valid at the facility where the applicant was trained and tested. Licensed operators must complete requalification training every 24 months which includes a written exam and an annual operating test.
Graduates of SSES’ 30th Licensed Operator Program include Brian Marpoe, reactor operator, Bloomsburg; Brian Warenda, reactor operator, Bloomsburg; Cody Buehler, reactor operator, Bloomsburg; Larry Recla, reactor operator, Orangeville; Mike Killian, reactor operator; Millville; Mike Yeich, reactor operator, Danville; Tom Cease, reactor operator, Bloomsburg; Brandon Ulitchney, senior reactor operator, Shavertown; Derek Feverston, senior reactor operator, White Haven; Eric Otruba, senior reactor operator, Orangeville; Mike Maiuro, senior reactor operator, Berwick; Scott Yokimcus, senior reactor operator, Mountain Top; Dave Zeitler, senior reactor operator, Berwick; Ronnie Jarrett, senior reactor operator, Danville; Shawn Snyder, senior reactor operator, Catawissa.
The Susquehanna Steam Electric Station, located about seven miles north of Berwick, Pennsylvania, is owned jointly by Susquehanna Nuclear LLC and Allegheny Electric Cooperative Inc. and is operated by Susquehanna Nuclear. Its two units generate approximately 2,500 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, enough to power 2 million homes. For information, visit www.susquehannanuclear.com.
