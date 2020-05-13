HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health reported Wednesday the commonwealth added 707 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 137 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to date to 3,943.
Case counts locally rose by single digits in just four counties. Lycoming County saw its cases rise by seven to 139, plus an additional two deaths to seven. Northumberland County added two cases to go to 128, and Montour added two as well, up to 50. Union County saw its case count rise by one to 42.
Snyder (33) and Columbia (330) counties saw no change.
Total positive cases in the commonwealth totaled 58,696.
There has been 244,171 negative tests reported.
Both of Lycoming County's new reported deaths came at nursing or personal care facilities. Two facilities have COVID cases, with 66 residents positive, and 12 staff. Seven have died.
In Northumberland County, one facility has one resident positive.
In Union County, one facility has one staffer positive.
