SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market will join markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 2-8. The market is open Saturdays, May through November.
To mark the week, a special schedule of events will be held Saturday, Aug. 8. The schedule includes:
• 10 to 10:30 a.m.: The Greensmith, mother-daughter duo will be presenting a floral design demonstration with garden commentary.
• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Music with Larry Smith
• 11 a.m.: Proclamation from Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed
A kids scavenger hunt around the market, with art by Chris Our, is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday at the corner of Market and Pine streets.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in the food system as demonstrated by the coronavirus pandemic. The Selinsgrove Farmers Market was started in 2008 and joined Selinsgrove Projects Inc. in 2015. Currently, it hosts 11 farmers throughout the season who sell a variety of products, including duck and chicken eggs, raw milk cheese, maple syrup, meats, vegetable and house plants, fresh produce, berries, wine, craft beer, and flowers.
The market hosts over 25 vendors overall, expanding offerings to homemade soaps, candles, knits, art and more.
“While it has been a challenging season this year to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a silver lining in that our customer flow has increased, and we are still able to provide an opportunity for local farms and businesses to expand their sales,” said Sara Lauver, chair of the market committee.
