WILLIAMSPORT — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) brought experts together for a telephone town hall meeting on Monday.
Questions on the COVID-19 health crisis were as varied as the panel.
In addition to Yaw, it included a chamber president, a physician and the executive director of a Senate committee.
Eric Kratz, executive director for the Senate Labor and Industry Committee, was asked about a kind of unemployment compensation for business owners.
“The program is called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA),” Kratz explained. “It is to include unemployment compensation-like (payment) to individuals who are typically unable to collect regular unemployment compensation.”
He said self-employed individuals, 1099 contract employees, “gig economy” workers and some individuals who may have limited work histories could be included with other categories of worker who might not otherwise qualify.
However, Kratz said there was no start date for when the Department of Labor and Industry would be able to accept and process applications. He stressed that PUA would likely be system similar to but separate from the regular unemployment system.
“Those individuals who are self-employed and know that they have historically not been eligible should not be filing claims now in the regular unemployment system,” Kratz cautioned. “They should wait for the new system to come online.”
If COVID-19 related, claims could go back to Jan. 27. But Kratz noted that date would be probably retroactive to some point in March for most people in Pennsylvania. PUA claims would also be able to receive an additional $600 federal add-on to benefits.
Meantime, Kratz advised patience as over a million initial claims filed over the last 14 days
“In all of 2019 there were roughly 750,000 initial claims,” Kratz said. “If at all possible, I advise folks to please try to file online.”
Kratz said phone calls would likely result in busy signals. Email to uchelp@pa.gov was the best way to submit questions and avoid a call to a service center. PIN numbers needed to get benefits after filing a claim were being expedited as quickly as possible.
Dr. Rutul Dalal, UPMC Susquehanna medical director of infectious diseases, said the coronavirus situation was still changing rapidly as new numbers continued to come in. He said investigation into how people contracted virus would be ongoing. There would also be constant checks on the supply chain for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).
Dalal took a question from a caller who observed failure of businesses which have remained open to provide gloves or other protective items. He replied that PPE for the health care field was a priority but indicated there were still some proactive steps a worker could take.
“In these situations, social distancing is extremely important,” Dalal said. “As of now if you are going out in public if you can not engage in social distancing, cloth masks are definitely beneficial.”
Dalal cautioned against homemade hand sanitizer as it may not be as effective as store bought which may lead to a false sense of security.
Dalal was also asked of a case where COVID-19 was spread from a human to an animal. He replied that is was rare but a study in Hong Kong found that it spread from a patient to their dog. Apparently, Dalal added, the dog recovered.
Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, was asked about the apparent inconsistencies in the recent list of life-sustaining versus non-life-sustaining businesses.
Fink maintained the initial list was quickly released by the governor’s office and perhaps not well thought out. Restrictions on lumbering in the midst of a high demand for pulp for toilet paper and other paper products were among the inconsistencies.
A homeowner who had recently signed a $60,000 contract to have his roof redone and other things before home contracting was shut down wanted assurance of Yaw’s support that provisions would be rolled back.
“We are trying to find a way that we can reach an agreement with the governor to all some businesses — to do work like you’ve contracted for — to open up on the basis where the people are still protected,” Yaw said. “We want to try to do everything we can get people back to work. But the problem is that keeping social distancing seems to be an effective way to at least combat and take on this virus.”
Yaw said employment while protecting health and safety was the objective.
“We’ve had questions about contractors,” he added. “All kinds of contractors, whether it is building contractors or road construction contractors as to why they can’t work.”
Yaw suspected the Senate would take up an extension of tax filing dates in the near future. He expected action in the next formal session. Yaw also expected the Senate to take up the matter of maintaining public meetings in the session.
