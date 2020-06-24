GETTYSBURG — Gettysburg College has announced its dean's commendations list.
TO be named to the list, students must have a quality point average of 3.300 to 3.599.
Local students named to the list include:
• Celia Hussar of Lewisburg
• Ronald Lentz of Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.