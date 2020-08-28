MOUNT CARMEL – Motorists who travel Route 54 westbound in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a lane closure between Merion Heights Road and Natalie next week.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the contractor, Fairchild Brothers Inc., will be doing the final paving restoration from the waterline installation on Route 54 from Marion Heights Road to Natalie. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Westbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed.
Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.
