LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors on Monday night praised the law enforcement response to a drive-by shooting reported on West Market Street in the township a week before.
Matt Schumacher, EBT supervisor chair, said his home was only a few blocks from the alleged shooting site in the 1700-block of West Market Street.
“I actually heard the shots and knew exactly what they were,” Schumacher said. “In two or three minutes, an ambulance and a cop came down the road. Five or six minutes later three state troopers came from (Routes) 15 and 45.”
One arrest has been made to date. Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, was charged with numerous felonies in connection with the shooting. Calzada was allegedly the driver of the vehicle from which shots were fired injuring two men on the porch at 1704 W. Market St.
Schumacher noted that the incident was in a residential neighborhood and the alleged return of fire by a person on the porch was a bad decision.
Supervisor Jim Knight noted that the response was quick and Supervisor Char Gray hoped it was a “one and done.”
State troopers, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, other municipal departments and Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded.
Meantime, Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager, said there was a distinction between recent headlines regarding reduction of police funding amid controversial police operations and local issues of funding.
“This is a very different situation than what we are what we are seeing in the news with the defunding of police,” Kifolo said. “Just to be clear, what you’re seeing in the news is I think, a poor choice of words. It is kind of a defunding. It is really a reallocation of some resources.”
Mental health experts, she suggested as an example, may be a better choice to deescalate a domestic incident than an officer who may not have the appropriate training.
Gray, also EBT representative to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, said the topic of training would be raised during the commission meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.
Kifolo noted that oral arguments on behalf of the township would begin at 9 a.m. Monday, June 22 in the Court of Common Pleas. The township was named a defendant in the ongoing dispute over the intergovernmental agreement which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Funding and allocation of resources were part of the long-standing dispute. A decision on that date was unlikely.
Lewisburg Borough, the department’s other municipal member, has sought a declaratory judgment as they say township has not abided by the formula under which they were asked to pay 52% of the department’s municipal funding.
EBT has been providing 50% for a protracted period, with department reserve funds making up the difference. Gray claimed the township has not used its budgeted units for police service (PPU) to date this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.