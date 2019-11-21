UNIVERSITY PARK — After being closed to the public for more than six years, Penn State’s Frost Entomological Museum has reopened with new and improved exhibits, storage facilities and research capacity.
The improvements were needed to ensure the preservation of more than one-million specimens of insects and other arthropods — most of which were collected from the eastern United States — and to modernize the facility to fulfill its educational and research missions, said Andy Deans, the museum’s director and professor of entomology in the College of Agricultural Sciences.
Observing its 50th anniversary this year, the Frost Entomological Museum was founded in 1969 and named in honor of Dr. Stuart Frost, who began his career in the Penn State Department of Entomology in 1922, retiring in 1957. Frost was responsible for the first major insect reference collection at the university and continued to add thousands of specimens to the collection well into his retirement. He died in 1980.
After its establishment under founding curator K.C. Kim, professor emeritus of entomology, the museum’s collections continued to grow, eventually filling virtually all available space and making preservation difficult.
“The old cabinetry was susceptible to infiltration by museum pests, and we were maxed out with respect to storage,” Deans said. “At the time we closed, there were about 1,700 drawers in our cabinets, and only eight were empty. We had no room to grow.”
Since the museum closed for renovations in 2013, Deans and museum staff — with support from the National Science Foundation — also have been digitizing the collections to expand accessibility and make the associated data available for researchers anywhere.
Deans said the museum maintains three primary collections, one each to support research, teaching and outreach.
“The research collection is our largest, with about 1 million specimens,” he said. “Our oldest specimen was collected in Paris, France, in 1859, and our oldest Pennsylvania specimen was collected in 1870 in Lancaster County. We have a good selection of species from major insect orders, and we add several thousands of new specimens annually — but we also have some strengths that make us stand out.”
The Frost Museum has one of the five largest collections of sucking lice (Anoplura) in the world, one of the five largest aphid collections in North America, a collection of more than 65,000 dragonflies and damselflies representing more than 1,000 species, an extensive collection of butterflies and spiders of Pennsylvania, and others.
With the renovation, the museum’s old exhibits have been archived, and a handful of specimens from the old exhibits made their way back into the new public space, which has doubled in size.
The Frost Entomological Museum is located at 160 Curtin Road, across from the Berkey Creamery on Penn State’s University Park campus. The museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitor parking is available in the East Parking Deck on Bigler Road.
More information can be found on the museum’s website at https://ento.psu.edu/facilities/frost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.