State reports 6 COVID-19 cases at Milton Nursing center

MILTON — Six cases of COVID-19 have been reported among the 113 residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to information released Tuesday, Aug. 4, on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Prior to the Department of Health issuing its weekly list of COVID-19 cases confirmed in long-term care facilities, an official with the nursing center said "a case" of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in someone within the building.
"Although all precautions have been followed, and ongoing testing has been negative, we do have a case of COVID within the building," Terri Greiner, director of Admissions and Marketing, wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal. "The case is isolated and full precautions are being strictly adhered to."
Due to HIPPA regulations, she could not comment on whether the case was diagnosed in a resident or staff member.
Greiner said the center continues to "provide excellent care" to every resident while strictly following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and protocols.
"All necessary PPE is provided to our staff and we continue to follow all Pennsylvania DOH (Department of Health) regulations," Greiner wrote.
She said the center has been reporting its statistics to the Department of Health, as required.
"Our focus continues to be the safety and wellbeing of everyone entrusted to us for care," Greiner wrote.
Family members with residents of the center have reported that visits — which were occurring with residents seated behind a protective plexiglass box — have been suspended until further notice.
