SUNBURY — Fourteen regional United Ways from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are collaborating with WBRE/WYOU for a joint fundraising campaign, “United Way Cares,” in an effort to help individuals and families in need of services during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“The struggles and hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic are ones that are touching each and every one of us,” said Joanne Troutman, president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. “During these troubling times, it is more important than ever to pay especially close attention to our folks who are most at risk and at need.”
Organizations coming together for this unique COVID relief fundraiser include United Way of Bradford County, United Way of Susquehanna County, Clinton County United Way, United Way of Susquehanna Valley, Berwick Area United Way, Lycoming County United Way, United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, United Way of Wyoming County, United Way of Greater Hazleton, United Way of Wyoming Valley, Schuylkill United Way, Pocono Mountains United Way, United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
WBRE/WYOU will produce a series of Public Service Announcements which will run during prime viewing hours on both stations along with regular live and recorded segments.
To donate to the cause, visit www.unitedtoact.org/uwcares. All support raised from the campaign will be used to address local needs created by the crisis and there will be no administrative fees assessed.
Checks can be sent to: 228 Arch Street, Sunbury, PA 17801.
