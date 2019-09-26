TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized several students for various monthly honors.
Outstanding Senior
Abigail G. Lapp, daughter of Steve and Lynette Lapp, of Watsontown, was named Outstanding Senior for the month of September.
Abigail is involved in field hockey (two-year captain), track and field, National Honor Society (president), Student Council and Spanish Club.
Outside school, she is involved with Community Mennonite Fellowship, Church and Youth groups.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, varsity letter recipient, Academic All Star, field hockey/Most Improved (2017) and Best Offensive Player (2018) and Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley graduate.
She plans to attend a four-year college upon graduation.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Elliott S. Kelchner, son of Steve and Bobbie Kelchner, of Turbotville, was named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month for September.
He is involved in National Honor Society, baseball, golf, homecoming float and fundraisers.
Outside school, he is a lifeguard. His hobbies include golf, weight lifting, hunting, fishing, camping and hiking.
Elliott’s awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, National Honor Society inductee, varsity letters (baseball, golf), District 4 qualifier/golf; Most Improved Player-baseball 2017.
He is employed at Eastern Lycoming YMCA, Exchange Pool, landscaping and seasonal Christmas tree farm.
Elliott plans to attend a four-year college and major in aerospace engineering.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Christopher P. Emery, son of Vincent and Alicia Emery, of Watsontown, was named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month for September.
Christopher is involved in Concert Choir, school musicals, drama plays, Drama Club, Robotics, Defender Marching Band and athletic trainers.
His community involvement includes First United Methodist Church, Muncy, Youth Group and Praise Band.
His hobbies include playing guitar.
Christopher’s awards and achievements include honor roll and District Choir.
He is employed as assistant groundskeeper at St. Joseph’s Church, milton.
Upon graduation, he plans to attend Eastern or Lock Haven universities and major in the musical composition or medical fields.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
John M. Watkins, son of Bradley and JoAnn Watkins, of Watsontown, was named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for September.
John is active in football, track and field, golf, Student Council and is a volunteer with Warrior Run Special Education Field Day.
Outside school, he is a volunteer farmer.
His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll and Outstanding Athlete Track and Field Award.
John plans to attend a four-year college and major in soil conservations, ARMY ROTC, seeking a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences.
