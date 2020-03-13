MIFFLINBURG — Jeffrey Hackenburg, Mifflinburg Police chief, continued a family legacy when he was hired earlier this year.
His dad Donald Hackenburg retired as chief from Mifflinburg Police where he served from 1955 to 1993.
“Everybody knew who you were and everybody knew who your dad was,” Hackenburg recalled of his early days. “You couldn’t get away with a whole lot.”
Mifflinburg was like the fictional Mayberry when his dad served. Everyone knew the police by name and they knew everyone in town. The department consisted of two and sometimes three full-time officers along with a handful of part timers.
“People treated me well because they were treated well by the police department then,” he said. “I can’t say that I ever had a problem with me because they had a problem with the police.”
Hackenburg went from Mifflinburg Area High School to Penn State University and then directly to the State Police Academy. He served PSP mostly from the Milton barracks as well as Montoursville, Mansfield and Selinsgrove. His final four years with Troop F included time as station commander in Selinsgrove before transferring to internal affairs and risk management in Harrisburg.
“I had to review all the officer-involved shootings,” he recalled. “I was in charge of the random drug testing for the entire state. I was in charge of what we call the intervention program, those kind of things.”
After retirement in 2018, Hackenburg went to work for the Lewisburg Area School District, covering the high school and Kelly Elementary School. The following year, he came to Mifflinburg and served in the elementary school.
“It was a nice fit,” he said. “The kids are wonderful.”
Hackenburg recalled being treated like a rock star by the kids. He got to know them well and is still recognized by some of the young students.
The opportunity to serve as Mifflinburg chief of police opened up and Hackenburg was hired about two months ago.
“I would say I’m pretty settled in,” he observed. “It is still just me trying to acclimate myself to the officers rather than them having to adjust life to me.”
Similar to business, things are different from one agency to another.
“We (did) things differently in the state police than we do here,” Hackenburg said. “Less officers, you don’t have the flexibility you do when you have state police. In Selinsgrove, I had 12 officers on patrol. Here you’ve got a total of six. Still, you’ve got to fill 24 hours in a day.”
Municipal policing also proved to be a different form of law enforcement.
“I’m still learning things like borough ordinances,” he said. “We didn’t deal with that in the state police. Now I’ve got to learn...things pertaining to parking complaints and things like that.”
Hackenburg described his hometown as idyllic in some respects but not without contemporary challenges.
“We have all the same problems as larger towns or cities, they are just on a smaller scale and take longer to get here,” he observed. “We have problems with opioids, everybody does now. I don’t know that you can insulate yourself anymore.”
In-school policing, another example, was common 25 years ago in cities like Baltimore and Philadelphia, but has only recently come to small districts in rural areas.
Still, returning to Mifflinburg has been a rare opportunity and a kind of homecoming for the new chief.
“I always had it in my mind that if this opportunity ever presented itself towards the end of my career with the state police I would apply and hopefully take advantage of it,” Hackenburg noted. “It did. The chips kind of fall into place sometimes.”
Hackenburg thanked Mayor David Cooney, the borough council and the officers for helping him get acclimated. He also credited the previous chief, Fred Dyroff, for outfitting the department with new equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.