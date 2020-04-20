Looking for early blooms to brighten those long dreary winter months? If you are like me, yes I am anxiously awaiting the first flowers of the year. This year I plan to add a few more selections of early flowering shrubs and a few early bulbs to the garden. Most gardeners try to have something blooming in their garden, or continuous bloom.
Some of the native plants that give us early blooms are great. Witch Hazels, Hamamelis virginiana and H. vernalis bloom in the fall and spring. H. vernalis blooms January through March. On warm days, it has strappy yellowish petals and on colder days, the petals are kept curled tightly. A great choice for large golden flowers and a great fragrance is Arnold Promise. This is a hybrid of the Chinese and Japanese witch hazels and is widely available. The next native shrub to flower in the spring is spicebush. This shrub gets its common name for the fragrance of its leaves which gives off a spicy scent when bruised. Small yellow flowers are less showy than witch-hazel’s, but attractive.
An early blooming forsythia, The White Forsythia, (Abeliophyllum distichum) is quite rare is most areas, is my all-time favorite for early flowers and a fragrance second to none. These blooms much earlier than the yellow forsythia and both plants can be forced in your home. Cut a few branches, place them in a vase with water, and watch the branches flower.
Two of my favorite shrubs blooming together are Forsythia and PJM Rhododendron. Blooming together, the contrast between the yellow flowers of forsythia and the purple of the PJM Rhode are outstanding.
May brings several other shrubs into flower; Chokeberry has clusters of white fragrant flowers just before the leaves begin to open. The foliage colors in fall are a rich red that appears as if they are glowing. If you plant blueberries, for fruit or even as an ornamental, they begin flowering in May. Their flowers are delightful, and the fall foliage is specular.
The Viburnums consists of many flowering varieties. One of the nicest and most fragrant is Viburnum, carlesii. The flowers are white with blush pink buds. The fall colors of viburnums are another added attraction of this family of shrubs.
Cornus alternifolia, dogwood, is a May blooming shrub. Not as showy as many of its cousins, but the flowers are abundant and create a nice effect.
Many of our most common spring-early summer flowering shrubs begin in late May and last through June, Rhododendron and Azaleas. There are many beautiful varieties of each and with proper care they will last for years. Just remember to prune after flowering.
The list goes on and on. I do not have the space to elaborate on all the spring blooming shrubs, but I cannot avoid mentioning them. Pieris japonica, Kerria japonica, Daphne, Mountain Laurel, Nine bark with deep bronze foliage, just gorgeous, Beauty bush, and the many new varieties of Weigela. A great variety of flower colors and foliage.
We cannot forget the Lilac. So many new varieties both tall and short, rebloom, and very fragrant.
Blooming at the same time as Lilacs, Mock orange is a great flower for fragrance and appearance. The beautiful double is among the best. Available is a dwarf form or the normal size. A relative to the hydrangea, a very nice low growing shrub is the Deutzia. An old country favorite is Bridal wreath Spirea. Very showy white flowers on flowing branches. A great shade loving shrub is Fothergilla. Very compact with fragrant flowers. Another outstanding shrub with beautiful flowers is flowering Quince. The bright choral color of the flower can be seen from a far.
Try some of these early flowering shrubs for this year’s planting. Spring and fall is a great time to plant. Have a happy summer.
