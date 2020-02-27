MILTON — The Milton Area School District has been awarded a $423,238 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan confirmed the awarding of the grant via an email issued late Wednesday afternoon.
“The grant funds will be used to hire two professional positions, upgrade our security camera system, and purchase protective bollards and security-related technology,” Keegan said.
She did not indicate what the two professional positions are which will be hired as a result of the receipt of the grant.
“Lastly, the grant award will fund administrative professional development and training in emergency operations and how to digitize our emergency operations plan to meet PEMA recommendations,” Keegan said.
She offered “kudos” to Catherine Girton, the district’s director of Special Education who also oversees emergency operations, with her work in applying for the grant.
Coronavirus info sent
In a separate matter, Keegan said an electronic letter was sent to families in the district regarding the coronavirus.
“While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not issued specific guidance on the prevention of coronavirus in schools, we would like to share with you general guidance offered by the CDC,” the letter said. “The information is being shared for situational awareness purposes.”
According to the letter, symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms could appear between two and 14 days after an individual has been exposed to the virus.
“The cleaning products we use in the district should be effective in killing coronavirus,” the letter said. “It is also suggested that Lysol spray and disinfecting wipes should be effective in killing the virus as well.”
Additional information on coronavirus is available on the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators website. www.pasa-net.org/coronavirus.
