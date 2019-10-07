Living donor town hall
LEWISBURG — To help raise awareness of the advantages of living-donor liver transplant, UPMC Transplant Services will host a Living-Donor Town Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Terrace Room of the Elaine Langone Center, Bucknell University, 701 Moore Ave., Lewisburg.
During the Town Hall, experts from UPMC Transplant Services will discuss the advantages of living-donor liver transplant over deceased-donor transplant, how to identify a potential donor, and answer questions from the audience.
“The consequences for patients on the waiting list can mean the difference between life and death because the longer they are waiting, the sicker they become,” said Abhinav Humar, M.D., chief of transplant services at UPMC and clinical director of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute. “Living-donor liver transplants, in tandem with deceased-donor liver transplants, represents an opportunity to significantly decrease the risk of wait-list mortality, and gives us the ability to transplant a person sooner.”
UPMC’s transplant program expanded earlier this year to offer a liver transplant evaluation clinic at UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center.
For more information or to register, call 877-883-4791.
Smithsonian Scientist to lecture at SU
SELINSGROVE — Jackie Faherty, Susquehanna University’s 2019 Claritas Distinguished Speaker in the Sciences, will deliver the lecture “Our Cosmic Ballet,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.
This event is free and open to the public.
Faherty is a senior scientist and senior education manager in the American Museum of Natural History’s Department of Astrophysics and the Department of Education.
She will guide her audience through cutting-edge visualizations of the most spectacular astronomical dataset of our time — a virtual tour of hundreds of millions of stars, highlighting astronomers’ revolutionary scientific progress. Her presentation will reveal the history of our galaxy, from recent stellar flybys to long-ago Milky Way mergers.
Working at the forefront of brown dwarf and exoplanet studies, Faherty has written more than 80 peer-reviewed papers on the topic and won numerous top awards and grants. She co-runs the dynamic research group Brown Dwarfs in New York City and the popular citizen science project Backyard Worlds, and is a leading expert in visualizing astronomical data.
Wise Options, Lycoming College offering free counseling
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College is welcoming two Wise Options counselors to campus to support students who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or other violent crimes. The counselors have two private rooms that they utilize twice a week.
Child/Adult Counselor Chloe Philippen will be in the student board room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays. Child/Adult Counselor Rebecca Hosier will be in the Glad Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays through the fall semester. At this time they are only be taking walk-ins.
One in five women and one in 16 men experience sexual assault while in college, according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape. Informing all students about Wise Option’s free services and providing a safe space for them to openly share their experience with a knowledgeable, compassionate advocate is crucial for student success after victimization.
SU rises in ranking
SELINSGROVE—Susquehanna University has risen in the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges released by U.S. News and World Report, climbing 18 places to No. 117 out of the 223 universities included on the National Liberal Arts Colleges list.
Susquehanna is also included on U.S. News’ ranking of universities with exceptional study abroad programs, placing 26th among the select 56 universities listed and one of only four from Pennsylvania.
Universities on this ranking were chosen through a nomination process by invited college presidents, chief academic officers, deans of students and deans of admissions from more than 1,500 schools. Only colleges and universities that received 10 or more nominations were ranked.
New to U.S. News’ rankings this year is one on social mobility that looked at which universities nationally are most successful at enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students who are awarded Federal Pell Grants, the vast majority of which go to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.
Susquehanna ranks 105th out of the 215 universities included in social mobility ranking. Twenty-six percent of Susquehanna’s total enrollment receive Pell grants.
This year’s ranking also includes the proportion of students who are first-generation college students, which was added to the graduation rate performance calculations. This gave schools more credit for their graduation rates achieved with higher proportions of students who were the first in their immediate families to attend college. The data came from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
More than 30% of Susquehanna’s total student body are the first members of their families to go to college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.