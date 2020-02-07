SHAMOKIN DAM — Plans were firmed up this week for a gathering of people with a stake in the social and economic future of their towns.
The Community Connections Luncheon presented by the Community Prosperity Alliance (CPA) committee will be from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive, Selinsgrove. Registration is $20 for GSVCC members or $25 for non-members. Visit www.gsvcc.org to register or call Vanessa Venios at 570-490-7777 for more information.
The luncheon, a presentation of the CPA committee, is to bring awareness to chamber members and guests about revitalization groups in the region. Chair Steve Hoke of McClure Revitalization said the committee existed to help each community grow and prosper.
The luncheon will begin with an overview presentation, followed by brief pitches from each participating community.
Presenters practiced their pitches, many of which touched on the rich history of their communities, what is happening today and challenges faced along the way.
Member communities represented in addition to McClure included Beavertown, Danville, Kulpmont, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Sunbury and Watsontown. Other organizations or individuals on the committee included Bucknell University SBDC, GSVCC Vice Chair Art Thomas, GSVCC member Greg Prowant, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, The Standard-Journal and the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
“The collaboration amongst the river valley revitalization groups in order to lean on each other for assistance, inspiration and a group effort of solving problems,” Hoke said. “Commerce, community events and are getting more involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.