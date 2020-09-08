HARRISBURG — State data released Tuesday showed local confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 14. No new deaths were reported.
Statewide, 496 new cases were reported bringing the total to 140,359 since March. Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,791.
Confirmed new cases rose by five in Columbia County, three in Lycoming and Montour counties, one in Northumberland County and two in Snyder County. Three cases were subtracted from Union County's tally.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 711 cases (39 deaths)
• Columbia County, 764 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 531 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 394 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 159 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 133 cases (5 deaths)
