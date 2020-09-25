Fire department donates to special education program

MILTON — A $1,200 donation from the Milton Fire Department will further enhance the Milton Area School District’s Special Education Department’s efforts to best serve children in the community.
Volunteers with the department presented the check to the district on Thursday. The funds were raised through the fire department’s sale of T-shirts which carried the words “Milton Fire Department Supports Autism Awareness.”
Jennifer Oiler, the district’s supervisor of Special Education, said the funds will be put to good use.
“The Milton Area School District Special Education Department really appreciates the generosity and thoughtfulness of the Milton Fire Department,” Oiler said.
The Special Education Department uses donations it receives to purchase items such as sensory boxes and supplemental materials used by students who are learning virtually.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more families opting to have their students educated virtually, Oiler said there is a “higher level of need” for items to be provided to special education students.
Oiler accepted the donation from fire department President Jay Peachey and Secretary Jennifer Engleman.
“We normally do fundraising to benefit (the fire department),” Engleman said. “What a good idea to do something to benefit others.”
She noted that the idea for the fundraiser came about after an autistic child enjoyed a visit to the fire department in January.
The shirts were designed by Stephanie Ackley, a volunteer with the department.
Peachey offered thanks to community members who supported the fundraiser, and who contribute to the department throughout the year.
“This was a community effort,” he said. “The community supports us and gives back to us all the time.”
The shirts were sold for $20 for small through XL sizes, $22 for XL, $23 for 3Xl and $24 for 4XL.
Peachey said a limited number of the shirts remain available for purchase and can be ordered by sending a message to the department’s Facebook page.
