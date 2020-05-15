SELINSGROVE — Local universities had to be quick to make changes this spring.
Among them, Susquehanna University (SU), the Selinsgrove-based institution of about 2,200 students. The university shifted to online learning early as the state and nation tried to stay at least one step ahead of coronavirus and what became a pandemic.
Dr. Jonathan D. Green, university president since 2017, said students adapted to remote learning and appreciated the speed at which it was set up.
Some have reported they have gotten better at it as the semester continued. It’s just not the been quite the same.
“They also, to a person, share their regret of not being in the classroom and on campus with each other,” Green wrote in response to an inquiry. “There are so many intrinsic learning advantages when one is in a residential academic community. Students in applied disciplines like performing arts and laboratories have experienced especially challenging transitions.”
Half the semester’s room and board was refunded once it was clear students would not be back. Green said SU was among the earliest to refund the fees after the March 23 shutdown.
Green said there were some inquiries about tuition in view of the shutdown. But he said that online coursework still allowed students to complete credits and engage in meaningful experiences.
“Many families also recognize that the university had to make significant additional investments in technology and student support to make the transition possible,” Green added.
Though optimism has risen with the changing of the season, it still is not clear to what extent students will be able to enjoy an on-campus experience in the fall. Green said the commonwealth will provide guidance for much of how they do what they do in the future.
“We will surely need to adopt new social distancing practices on campus,” he wrote. “We are learning about potential new testing scenarios, and we will be reducing travel.”
While some pundits have predicted withdrawals or transfers of students, particularly those from out of state, Green pointed to retention figures he said were the best in many years.
College athletics, also a vital part of an on-campus experience, will certainly face some changes.
Green said the NCAA Sport Science Institute was developing a series of Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport. The outline of expectations for how and when intercollegiate athletics will resume will be followed by SU and the Liberty League. However, there could be overriding regional concerns.
Green reflected on the coronavirus pandemic to date, a first time experience for most people as well as colleges and universities.
“I think each of our institutions has recognized things we have done better while our campuses have been fundamentally closed,” Green wrote. “(It) is forcing us to address former inefficiencies head on. We have also never been so acutely aware of the true advantages of residential learning. We will be collating the best of both worlds moving forward.
SU recently conferred degrees on the Class of 2020 in a YouTube video posted on the university website.
Green, Katherine Hastings, faculty marshal, and David Steinau, speaker of the faculty, each offered remarks. Names of graduates were scrolled and there were links to comments by students as well as Green’s “Fireside Chats,” encouraging remarks recorded at various times during the semester.
Commencement on Sunday, Aug. 9, was noted with a reminder to visit www.susqu.edu for more information.
