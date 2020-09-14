RICHFIELD — Troopers are seeking information related to a hit-and-run crash at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 14, along Heister Valley Road at Church Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the vehicle was traveling east on Heister Valley Road early Monday morning when it attempted a right turn onto Church Road, struck a utility pole, sheared the pole at its base, then fled the scene.
The truck lost 19 crates of chickens, police noted. The chickens were packed in blue, white and gray boxes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
