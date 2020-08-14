When the 2020 racing schedules were announced mid 2019, a NASCAR weekend on the infield road course at Daytona was not on the docket. As per tradition, the IndyCar series was slated to hold qualifying for the Indy 500 on the weekend before Memorial Day.
As we all know, the coronavirus pandemic played havoc with the 2020 racing calendar, creating a number of unexpected, and interesting twists.
Due to restrictions put in place by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series are unable to hold their annual races at Watkins Glen International. That’s unfortunate as the weekend was one of the most popular on the schedule, and now the Finger Lakes region of New York is expecting to lose millions of dollars by NASCAR taking a year off from racing in Watkins Glen.
To replace the weekend, NASCAR executives opted to hold an inaugural weekend on the infield road course at Daytona. The Xfinity and Cup series will be joined this weekend at the track by NASCAR’s truck series, which was unable to cross the boarder into Canada for its annual race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, near Toronto.
I’ve written this previously, and I firmly believe this marks the last weekend Jimmie Johnson has a chance at winning prior to the playoffs. In fact, this may be Johnson’s last chance to win one final race before retiring from Cup competition.
Johnson is one of the few drivers in the field who has raced on the infield road course at Daytona as he’s competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race, contested each January by IMSA. That — coupled with the fact that the only other race he’s been close to winning over the last three years was on the infield road course at Charlotte — gives Johnson a leg up on the competition.
Brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch should also be favorites Sunday as they’ve also competed in Daytona’s endurance race.
The Xfinity series is filled with drivers who have competed in IMSA on the Daytona road course, headlined by point leader Austin Cindric, past 24 Hours of Daytona winner AJ Allmendinger, and Chase Briscoe. Earl Bamber, a former winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is scheduled to drive for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity race.
I’ll be keeping an eye on Mark Smith in Sunday’s truck race. Smith is a dirt-track standout from Sunbury who will be making his NASCAR road racing debut in the truck race.
I have been to the 24 Hours of Daytona twice and have enjoyed the competitiveness of that race. It will be interesting to see if NASCAR can also hold hotly contested races on the road course at Daytona.
This weekend also marks qualifying for next weekend’s Indy 500, which will be run without spectators in attendance for the first time since the inaugural race in 1911. This will also mark the first year the race will be contested in a month other than May.
Although it’s been a decade since I attended Indy 500 qualifying, it was one of my favorite motorsports events to attend. Unfortunately, there also will be no spectators at the track this weekend.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is filled with spots that give fans up-close vantage points to drivers and their cars as they vie for their starting positions. The track’s grounds are also incredible and feature a motorsports museum I would love to again one day visit.
Three-time pole winner Ed Carpenter should be a favorite to qualify on the front row, along with Team Penske drivers Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.