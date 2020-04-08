PA 211 NE is available to assist residents with social service needs 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
The general information and referral provider encourages residents in its 17 county footprint to call 211, text your zip code to 898211 or visit nepa211.org for assistance.
PA 211 NE is the 211 provider in the following 17 county footprint: Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming.
PA 211 NE is experiencing an uptick in its volume of calls. Additionally, community agencies, government office, United Way partners, and many others in our footprint have referred their residents and clients in needs to PA 211 NE for services, referrals, and other program management.
In addition to its usual referrals to basic human services and crisis management, such as — food insecurity, housing needs, utility assistance, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol detoxification and treatment, and physical health care and mental health care access — PA 211 NE is providing the most current COVID 19 pandemic information.
In fact, the majority of its increased calls over the last few weeks in March were COVID 19 pandemic-related questions.
If you wish to support PA 211 NE by donating to support and offset its increased costs during this time, visit FSANEPA.org or contact Amber Loomis at 570-823-5144 ext. 309 or ALoomis@fsanepa.org.
