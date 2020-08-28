LEWISBURG — When Bucknell University students largely left campus in March, the university’s Counseling and Student Development Center (CSDC) was faced with challenges.
Kelly Kettlewell, CSDC director, said the department was reeling but had to think ahead to what resources might be most needed by students, faculty and staff.
“As we got closer to this fall semester, being back on campus would still have limitations,” Kettlewell said. “Many classes are remote, large groups, gatherings and programs are going to look really different.”
Mental health and wellness resources were thus put online and there was a focus on challenges they’ve been hearing from students in the midst of the upheaval.
Kettlewel said some students, and adults, have found tolerating uncertainty associated with the pandemic difficult to take.
“We like when things fit in neatly organized boxes,” Kettlewell said. “Especially in the age group of 18 to 22, which the majority of our students are, and tend to see things in a little more ‘black and white.’ It is hard when so many big parts of our lives are up in the air.”
The website (csdcoutreach.blogs.bucknell.edu) was set up to address the topic of uncertainty with a presentation and a one-page outline of things to keep in mind. Steps to deal with anxiety are recommended.
Self-Care and Stress Management, Grief & Loss and Coping During COVID-19 were also among the resources available. Material was also provided to facilitate group discussion on related topics.
“We are in a moment of opportunity when we think about how we can support one another,” Kettlewell concluded. “From a physical health perspective we all have a critical role in supporting the health of our community.”
Wearing facial coverings across the board was not only wise personally, but also a recognition of a shared purpose as Kettlewell put it.
During the off-campus period, Kettlewell said support for students was provided remotely. There were complications with providing services across state and national boundaries, but some of the conditions were waived in view of the pandemic.
