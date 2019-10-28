Marketing of vaping products raises concerns

TURBOTVILLE — As they address the problem occurring within the walls of the school, officials in the Warrior Run School District are concerned about the techniques companies use to market products used for vaping.
“The manufacturing of them, the presentation of them, the packaging of them, they are all designed to appeal to the younger-age kids,” Matt Burrows, Warrior Run’s school police officer, said. “That’s troublesome to me.”
Marc Walter, high school principal, agreed.
“It’s sad how it’s been marketed to youth,” he said. “That’s what bothers me.”
Burrows said the devices contain flavors which appeal to teenagers.
“There is nicotine in these, aerosol chemicals,” he said. “It’s not a healthy, positive approach to healthy living.”
Both Burrows and Walter acknowledge that vaping is a problem within the walls of their school.
“I don’t think it’s the large student body that’s doing it,” Burrows said. “We know that it’s within the building and we are trying to be in tune with that.
“We all recognize this is a growing trend and is an issue for young people of all ages.”
He said vaping devices can be difficult to detect.
“They come in (the form of) various mechanical devices,” Burrows said. “They can be the size of a USB port.”
If students are caught with vaping devices in school, the devices are confiscated and not returned. The students are disciplined in accordance with school policy, Burrows said.
He credited Walter with being proactive in addressing students suspected of vaping.
“If he hears of behavior that’s irregular, he takes the appropriate action,” Burrows said. “That does help.”
He and educators in the building do speak to students about the potential health dangers associated with vaping. Burrows believes that society, as a whole, needs to address vaping.
“The emphasis is that we need to do more,” he said. “I say we as adults, as parents.”
Burrows said society needs to be better educated on vaping.
“Parents... are not sure what some of the stuff even looks like,” he said. “Some (vaping devices) look like pens, some look like a USB. I just don’t think a lot of people realize what some of this stuff looks like.”
Burrows also believes legislative action must be taken to better control the availability of vaping devices.
“Some things that are in these chemicals... can really lead to some long-term health issues,” he said. “The kids think it’s safe a safe alternative to smoking. It’s not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.