LEWISBURG — Bucknell University is ranked among the top 20 U.S. colleges and universities that offer the best return of investment (ROI), according to a new U.S. News and World Report article.
The story cites the 20 four-year institutions with the highest 40-year net present value according to ROI research from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
Bucknell was found to have a return on investment of $1.417 million after 40 years, according to the report.
The University earned the ROI distinction on the same week as it announced plans to reset tuition for the 2020-21 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic by canceling the 3.5% tuition increase announced in February. That should benefit the ROI value of the investment by current students.
Earlier in the academic year, Bucknell was also ranked 25th among the top liberal arts colleges in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings.
