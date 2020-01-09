LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commissioner Judy Wagner said Wednesday that she has received motorcycle noise inquiries.
The topic arose during the Wednesday evening meeting of the BVRPD commission, ahead of the typical season for motorcycle riding.
Commissioner Jordi Comas sought clarification regarding noise law enforcement and noted the department doesn’t have audio equipment to measure levels.
Chief Paul Yost replied there was a state code with stipulations for their proper use, including the height above ground measuring devices needed to be and what distance it could be from the noise. He said the 15-page document was restrictive and knew of no department which has enforced it.
Modified motorcycle exhaust, perhaps noisy and perhaps not, could be grounds for stopping a rider. He admitted that even a new motorbike right out of a showroom may seem too loud to some people.
Solicitor Brian Kerstetter said borough code prohibits “unreasonable noise.” But getting an agreement on what constitutes unreasonable noise could be elusive.
Wagner, also mayor of Lewisburg, said she would reply to the inquiry and noted, “We will follow the law and enforce as we can, within reason.”
Comas — named vice president of Lewisburg Borough Council this week — noted that issues with all vehicle noise persist in the borough. But he maintained there are many sides to the noise question, including the likelihood that noise can reverberate more distinctly in winter when there are no leaves on trees.
The commission for the regional force reorganized with the start of the new year.
Lewisburg will seat three members in 2020, while East Buffalo Township (EBT) will have two, as per the agreement which formed the department.
Kathryn Morris, former Lewisburg Borough Council member, was added to the commission and named secretary. Morris joined will Comas and Wagner as Lewisburg representatives.
Jack Malloy of EBT, was named chair. Commissioner Char Gray, also an EBT supervisor, was named treasurer.
It was noted that a new municipal agreement between the borough and the township was a currently “a working document.” Designating multiple signatories for a department savings account was suggested as an addition to the agreement so that annual action by the commission would not be needed.
Borough representatives declined to comment on the suit filed against EBT and the commission. Kerstetter noted it had not been withdrawn. The municipality went to the Court of Common Pleas in search of a declaratory judgement regarding funding and appropriation issues for the department.
Commissioners convened an executive session to address a request of an officer based on the contract with the department. The contract was deemed to be sufficient in the matter and no action was taken.
