Smith named to dean’s list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciel Smith, of Lewisburg, qualified for the fall dean’s list at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Mansfield University presidents, deans lists
MANSFIELD — Mansfield University has announced its deans and presidents lists for the fall semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a full-time student must attain at least a 4.0 quality point average for the semester.
Local students named to the president’s list include:
Emma Criswell of New Columbia
Briana Krawec of New Berlin
To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Local students named to the dean’s list include:
Quincy Amabile of Mifflinburg
Aaron Benfer of Winfield
Michael Conard of Millmont
Karlie Grose of Watsontown
Isaac Ilgen of Mifflinburg
Harrison Ledda of Lewisburg
Scott Rheam of Lewisburg
Brett Stroup of Lewisburg
Logan Wenrick of Penns Creek
SU to honor King legacy
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has a slate of events planned to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the week of Jan. 20.
Headlining the university’s annual Winter Convocation is Bryan Terrell Clark, an actor and singer/songwriter who recently appeared as George Washington in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning hit “Hamilton.”
Clark will deliver his message, “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.
The event is free and open to the public.
Clark made his Broadway debut playing the role of Marvin Gaye in “Motown: The Musical.”
Clark is the co-founder of inDEFINED, a philanthropic lifestyle brand that raises money for various charities and philanthropic organizations and supports arts education for at-risk youth.
Clark graduated from the Yale School of Drama and Temple University. He is a native of Baltimore and currently lives in Los Angeles.
Additional activities during the week at Susquehanna include:
• An interfaith chapel service at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Weber Chapel Auditorium, with the Rev. Scott Kershner, university chaplain, presiding.
• The Legacy of MLK — A Day of Teaching, Wednesday, Jan. 22. The daylong event features lectures and readings in topics across the humanities and sciences.
• A dramatic reading of “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” King’s final speech, delivered by Susquehanna alumnus Darrell Willis at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in Mellon Lounge in the Degenstein Campus Center.
• An opening reception for “Sons, Seeing the Modern African American Male” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Lore Degenstein Gallery. The exhibition continues through March 1.
SU president releases book of musical repertoire
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University President Jonathan D. Green’s latest book, “Choral-Orchestral Repertoire: A Conductor’s Guide,” offers an expansive compilation of choral orchestral works from the year 1600 to the present.
Synthesizing Green’s earlier six volumes on this repertoire, this edition, co-authored with award-winning music director David W. Oertel, updates and adds to the over 750 oratorios, cantatas, choral symphonies, masses, secular works for large and small ensembles, and numerous settings of liturgical and biblical texts for a wide variety of vocal and instrumental combinations.
Green received his Bachelor of Music degree from the Fredonia School of Music, his master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts where he was an Ornest Fellow, and he completed additional studies at Oxford University and Chautauqua Institution. He received his Doctor of Musical Arts in conducting at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he was a University Excellence Fellow.
