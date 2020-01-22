USDA grant bolsters renovation project

MILTON — The completion of a project which has been five years in the making — and will allow the Milton Public Library to enhance its programming — was celebrated Tuesday at the library.
Standing in front of the recently renovated Carriage House, and surrounded by area dignitaries and elected officials, library Director Jed Stalker cut the ribbon to mark the completion of an approximately $123,000 renovation of the home which sits on the library’s property.
T-Ross Brothers Construction was awarded the contract to complete the renovations, which included installing an ADA-compliant staircase and bathrooms inside the building. Some structural work was also completed on the building, including shoring up the facility’s floor.
“This project has been a long time coming,” Stalker said, noting that the library board started looking at renovating the building in 2015.
“It took a lot of effort and a lot of people,” he said.
Stalker and library board President Rob Jones both offered thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for awarding the library a $68,000 grant to assist with the work.
Jones said the library was required to provide an approximate $55,000 match in order for the project to move forward.
Michelle Musser, an area specialist with the USDA, said the organization awards grants based on a community’s needs and economic factors relating to the population.
She noted that the USDA also provided a $2.5 million loan to assist with renovations to what is now the main library building when the library purchased the site, known as Rose Hill.
The library relocated from a South Front Street location to Rose Hill in 2012.
“We simply could not have done this (Carriage House renovation) without the USDA funding,” Stalker said. “Michelle walked me through this step by step. I can’t describe how good it was to be working with her office.”
Stalker said the library had started to fill out the paperwork for the grant in 2015. When he became director in 2018, he worked with Musser’s office to finalize and submit the paperwork.
He said the Carriage House includes a fully functional kitchen, which the library intends to use for culinary classes.
Stalker noted that the entire house now provides the library with more space in which it will be able to hold various programs.
“We are envisioning this as a rental property,” Stalker said, of the Carriage House. “At low cost, it could be used for bridal showers, weddings... club meetings. We are willing to work with whatever needs the community has.”
Next, Stalker said the library will be applying for a grant to assist with some additional cosmetic work to be completed on both the exterior and interior of the home.
The next public event to be held at the Carriage House will be Night at the Races, to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
The event will feature a live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby. Those attending are encouraged to wear their best derby attire.
The event will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and raffles.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the library, 541 Broadway, Milton. Proceeds from the event will benefit the library.
For more information, visit www.miltonpalibrary.org or call 570-742-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.